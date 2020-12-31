Charles Robert “Bob” Smith, age 85, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday.
Bob was born in Frankfort on April 30, 1935, to the late Raymond Smith and Ethel Mitchell Smith. He retired from the Kentucky State Government Cabinet of Finance.
Bob loved to travel, especially to NASCAR races and Florida for the winter. His most fond memories are his trips to the Daytona 500 race with his son, which they did for 40 years.
Together, he and Bobby operated B&B Auto Sales for many years. Bob was an avid basketball fan, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He loved his mornings spent at the White Castle visiting with his friends and enjoying breakfast.
He mostly cherished time spent with his family, being outdoors or inside playing cards. Bob will be lovingly remembered for being a wonderful father and husband.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlsey True Smith; children, Bobby Smith (Betsy), Regina McCloud (Ron) and Darby McDonald (Pete); siblings, Jimmy Smith, Paul Smith (Margie), David Smith (Debbie), Lois Howard (Charles), Betty Lou Johnson, Nancy Moore and Ivy Sutton; grandchildren, Ryan Bishop (Morgan), Charles Jason “C.J.” Smith (Soledad) and Eric McDonald; and by his great-grandchildren, Cami Smith, Benjamin Smith and Mili Smith. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Oscar Smith, Jr.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Bluegrass Hospice Care for the compassionate care shown to Bob.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
