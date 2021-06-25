Services for Charles Robert Doss Jr., 47, husband of Janet Perkins Doss, will be noon Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Doss died Friday at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. 

 

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Doss, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

