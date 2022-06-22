Charles Robert Mitchell, 73, husband of Rhonda Ayres Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Cadiz, Kentucky, on December 29, 1948, to the late James Everett and Anne Bertram Mitchell. Charles was a retired brick and stone mason and a U.S. Army Paratrooper Veteran.

In addition to his wife of 41 years he is survived by, his son, Jon Everett Mitchell; his granddaughter, Molly Mitchell; his grandson, Jonathan Mitchell; his sister, Jeannie Mitchell (Eddie) Gatewood; his brother, Henry Douglas (Annette) Mitchell; four nephews; three great-nieces; and three great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Hazelwood Mitchell; and his son, Charles Robert (Robbie) Mitchell Jr.

No services are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

