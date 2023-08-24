LAWRENCEBURG — Cremation was chosen for Charles Roy Bickford, 80, husband of Kricket Smith-Gary. His ashes will cover the grave of his heart horse, the grand white Shire, Morgan Le Fay. In memory of this kind and dedicated man please hug your horse, pony, donkey, goat, sheep, pigs, dogs, cats, birds and chickens if possible or go help your local farmer build fences … that’s all he would have wanted. Saffell House Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Bickford died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 22, after a long illness.  

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Bickford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

