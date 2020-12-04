LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Charles Lillard Searcy, 84, husband of Nileeta Kay Shely Searcy. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Searcy died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Searcy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription