 

Charles Thomas Downey, age 76, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in Frankfort on April 16, 1946, to the late Vernon “Doll” Downey and Frances Cushing Downey. He retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Public Health.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Downey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription