Charles Thomas Schwartz

Charles Thomas Schwartz, beloved husband and father, passed away surrounded by family on the afternoon of June 23, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center after spending two years battling cancer. A celebration of life and mass in his name will be announced at a later date.

Charlie was born in Lexington on July 28, 1957, the first child of Thomas Schwartz and Ethel Hardy Schwartz.

He is survived by his sister, Anita Schwartz Illingworth; wife, Alice Lewis Schwartz; and his daughter, Pamela Schwartz.

Charlie owned Magee's bakery in downtown Frankfort with his family where he worked for over 40 years baking some of Frankfort's favorite doughnuts, cakes, pastries and poured iced cookies. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Expressions of sympathy that will be read by his wife and daughter can be made to Charlie's email: charlie.schwartz57@hotmail.com.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

