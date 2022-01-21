Charles “Tommy” Smith

Charles Thomas “Tommy” Smith, age 89, passed away at home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tom Troth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.  

Tommy was born in Frankfort on April 10, 1932, to the late Carlon Smith, Sr. and Sophia Mauer Smith. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Tommy enjoyed fishing and making walking sticks in his spare time.

He had a deep interest in the bourbon industry and served in management at 21 Brands Distillery. Tommy retired from Kentucky State Government Division of Material after serving as an engineering technician. 

He is survived by his son, Stephen Smith (Danetta); grandchildren, Parvin Smith and Malika Smith; brother-in-law, Ted Collins; nieces, Paula Collins Tallent (Scott) and Amy Hilpp (Kenny); nephews, Chris Smith (Lisa) and Carla Moorman (Kenny); great-nieces, Emma Hilpp, Grace Hilpp, and Addie Smith; and great-nephews, Hagen Smith (Susannah) and Matthew Moorman. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Sissy” Collins Smith; brother, Carlon Smith Jr.; brother-in-law, Billy Caudle; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Collins and Susan Caudle.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Hagen Smith, Kenny Hilpp, Troy Gowins, Brad Trivette, Mel Trivette and Mike Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Collins, Thomas Davis, Leon McDonald, Harold Hall, Bruce Hall and David Chic. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

