Charles “Tweety” Williams Combs Jr. was born January 21, 1957 to the late Bernice and Charles Combs. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Donald Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Thursday. 

Charles Combs Jr.jpeg

Charles "Tweety" Combs

He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription