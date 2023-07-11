Charles "Tweety" Combs

Charles “Tweety” Williams Combs Jr. was born January 21, 1957 to the late Bernice and Charles Combs. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Donald Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Thursday.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church.
He graduated from Franklin County High School. He retired as a messenger from Kentucky State Government after 27+ years of service. Everyone knew he loved the Louisville Cardinals, to dance and to talk your ear off about how he loved his family!
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Cindy.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sisters, Pam (Tom) Graham and Linda (Tyrone) Morgan; aunt, Dorothy McGowan; nieces, Kim Hicks and Kristie Graham; special friend, Eric Miles; and host of family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Bush, Scotty Craig, Maurice Jackson, David McGraph, Donald Mundy and Scotty Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Clay, Robert Redding, Robert Robinson, Bradley Robinson, Arthur Jones Jr., Anthony Jones Sr., Charles Henry Robinson, Reggie Smith and Kevin Robinson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.