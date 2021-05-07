LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Charles H. "Chuck" Urban, 79, husband of Jeannie Urban, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Urban died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Urban as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription