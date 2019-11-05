Charles William Sizemore, age 61, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Mr. Sizemore was born May 31, 1958, to the late Jimmy Sizemore and Jewell Taylor King. He worked at the Fruit of The Loom and Kentucky State Government Department of Insurance.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Ann Marion Sizemore; brothers, Danny Sizemore and Robert Sizemore; and four half-sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles William Sizemore II.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Gravitt, John Gravitt, Tim Tracy, Jeff Sizemore, Michael Sizemore and Shaun Tracy. Honorary pallbearers will be Patricia Hatchell Gravitt, Lisa Ashley Gravitt and Jennifer Tracy.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.