Services for Charles William "Bill" Nighbert, 69, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Tates Creek. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Nighbert died Thursday.  
 
 
 
 
