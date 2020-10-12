Services for Charles William "Buddy" Baker, 78, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Baker died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription