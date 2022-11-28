Charles William Osborne Jr., age 73, passed away on November 20, 2022. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Clinton Street, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Donald Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Mr. Osborne was born in Frankfort on November 7, 1949, to the late Charles William Osborne Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Stepp Osborne. He retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Finance after many years of service. Mr. Osborne was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed the simplicity in life and loved sports and cars. 

