Private services for Charles William Patrick, 88, husband of Maria Patrick, will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Bluegrass. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Patrick died Wednesday.
