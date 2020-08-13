Bud B&W

Charles Willis

Charles "Buddy" L. Willis, 84, died in Vero Beach, Florida, on Aug. 11, 2020, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Buddy was born on Dec. 24, 1935, in Lexington, Kentucky. He attended University High School and earned a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree at the University of Kentucky, where he became a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

After serving as a first lieutenant in the Army, he earned a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from Yale University. He was the founder and former president of the Municipal Engineering Company.

He enjoyed many hours of (bad) golf at Vero Beach Country Club with his foursome. His unique sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Patricia Ward Willis; his daughter, Lee Willis Morris (Andrew); and five grandsons, William (Will) Morris, John (Jack) Morris, and Dominic Morris, Dawson Willis and Andrew (Drew) Willis; and his devoted dog, Cleo.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Dawson Willis; and his son, Charles (Chuck) Willis Jr.

Cremation will be by Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach and services will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960, https://vnatc.org/donate/ or Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County, Attn: Development Department; 6230 77th St.; Vero Beach, FL 32967, https://www.hsvb.org/ways-to-donate.html

