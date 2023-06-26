Services for Charles Wm "Bill" Johnson, 83, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday, July 5, at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. He died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription