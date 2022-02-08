Services for Charlie Elam, 77, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Victory Tabernacle, 511 E. Washington St. in Georgetown. Graveside services will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Victory Tabernacle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Elam died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Elam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

