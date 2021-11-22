Graveside services for Charlotte Henley, 68, Frankfort, will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens. She died Saturday at her home.

Charlotte Ann Carnes Henley

A Fort Knox native, she was a supervisor at Speedway, and enjoyed reading, dancing and just being with people. She loved being a grandmother and her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. 

She was the daughter of Cora Ailene Sparks and William Blair Carnes.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (David) Wise, Michele Henley, both of Frankfort; brothers, Bruce (Pam) and Doug Carnes, Dry Ridge, Kentucky; sister, Becky (Bill) Coldiron, Crittenden, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brandi Grimes, Cody Allen, Dakota Miley, Silas Hardin, Dalton Miley, Ricky Payne, Sean Payne, Penny Payne, Tori Downs and Tyler Grimes; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home.

