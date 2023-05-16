Charlotte Ann Clark Downey, 75, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023. The widow of Franklin C. Downey, Charlotte was born October 10, 1947, to the late Lester Jack and Mary Sheets Clark in Frankfort, Kentucky.

downey photo.jpeg

Charlotte Ann Clark Downey

A wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she enjoyed gardening, traveling to the beach and getting together with family and friends. She was a faithful member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, Kentucky.

