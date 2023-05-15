Graveside services for Charlotte Ann Clark Downey, 75, will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Downey died Friday, May 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Downey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription