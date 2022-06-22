A celebration of life service for Charlotte C. Washington, 33, wife of Llyod Washington, will be at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Washington died June 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

