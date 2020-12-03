Private services will be held for Charlotte Smith Hood, 78, wife of Robert E. “Bob” Hood, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. She died Thursday at home.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Hood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription