Funeral service for Charlotte Lee Ivers, 73, will be noon Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Ivers died Wednesday.

