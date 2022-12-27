A gathering of family and friends for Charlotte Mae Taylor, 78, will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, followed by a Celebration of Charlotte’s life at 6 p.m. with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating. Taylor died Tuesday, Dec. 20.
