LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Charlotte Gail (Haeberlin) Richardson, 45, wife of William Richardson, are being held at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Leave condolences at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Richardson died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

