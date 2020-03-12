Services for Charlotte Roach, 82, wife of Robert W. Roach, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Roach died Wednesday.

