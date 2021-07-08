Chase Alexander Hedger, 37, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. A native of Frankfort, he was born on November 20, 1983, to Scott and Sheila Hedger. 

He worked for Centria as a material loader and loved riding motorcycles.  

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Haylee and Kaiden Hedger; his brother, Nathan (Kristen) Hedger; his niece, Izzy Hedger; and his maternal grandparents, Jim and Bea McGaughey, Frankfort.  

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Nathan Hedger, Josh Poole, Cory McGaughey, Michael McGaughey, Troy Dean, Patrick McDonald, Josh Caney, and Travis Dews. 

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, and on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

Service information

Jul 13
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 12
Visitation
Monday, July 12, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 13
Visitation
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 13
Burial
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
