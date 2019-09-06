Chase Patrick Moseley, 28, son of Albert Lee Moseley and Kathryn Mitchell Woosley, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Chase was born in Frankfort on Sept. 4, 1991. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, working on cars and playing with his son.
Along with his parents, he is also survived by his son, Carson Allen Moseley; brother, Jordan Moseley; fiancé, Alyssa Hammermeister; niece, Sophia Moseley; and nephew, Sawyer Moseley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Holton Mitchell, Elizabeth Nickles Mitchell, Robert Lee Moseley and Eleanor Lutz Moseley.
Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with visitation preceding at 5 p.m.
Glyndon Woosley Sr. will officiate the services.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Taylor, John Estes, Ashton Frantz, Sophia Moseley and Sawyer Moseley.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.