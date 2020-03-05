LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Chasity Hope Phillips, 30, mother of Carolyn Paige Brummett and Piper Vondalee Neal, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Phillips died Tuesday in Woodford County.

To plant a tree in memory of Chasity Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

