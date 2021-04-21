Lawrenceburg — A graveside service for Cherry Elaine Indreland King, 78, wife of Walter Lee King Jr., will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hebron Cemetery in Lawrenceburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Oncology Charitable Fund, “From Olivia” at 1447 N. Harrison St., Saginaw, MI 48602. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. King died Sunday.

