SHELBYVILLE — Private services will be held for Cheryl Ann Sparrow Million, 65, wife of George R. Million, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Million died Saturday at the University of Louisville Hospital.  

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Million as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

