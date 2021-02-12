Services for Cheryl Duncan Cardwell, 73, wife of Aaron Nash Cardwell, will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Cardwell died Wednesday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Warren scores 25 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 62-57
- Nomar Mazara, Tigers finalize $1.75 million, 1-year contract
- Franklin's double-double leads No. 25 Missouri State women
- MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Tottenham; Barcelona plays Alaves
- Pitcher Mike Soroka and Braves argue salary arbitration case
- Spieth takes another step with a 67 to lead at Pebble Beach
- Viral and vital, college gymnasts finding their voice
- The Latest: Lightning's Stamkos added to NHL’s COVID-19 list
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man jailed after attempted liquor store robbery
- Ryswick Lane deaths under investigation
- Ryswick Lane residents long dead before neighbor called for help
- Franklin County site chosen for regional vaccination center
- Deputies confiscate drugs from traffic stop
- Identities released in Ryswick Lane deaths
- Commission rejects bid to dump Russell as interim city manager
- Frankfort man killed in head-on collision on Leestown Road
- Dotson remembered for beautifying Capitol grounds
- Don Allison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Waiting on the grant: City optimistic about future of Parcels B and C, awaits federal transit grant (23)
- Southworth files bill prohibiting face mask requirements (18)
- Buffalo Trace welcomed nearly 150,000 visitors in 2020, about half of prior year's total (13)
- Letter: Citizens don't appreciate what they have until it's gone (11)
- Letter: She stands with Farmer, freedom (10)
- Steve Stewart: Tough call awaits sheriff (9)
- Guest columnist: 'Ignorance in all its strains is our unannounced pandemic' (9)
- Sheriff adds cameras to cruisers (8)
- Beshear responds to impeachment petition, says critics are 'unhappy political activists' (8)
- City agrees to sell downtown lot to developer; former FPB chair questions legality (8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.