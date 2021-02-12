Services for Cheryl Duncan Cardwell, 73, wife of Aaron Nash Cardwell, will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Cardwell died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Cardwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

