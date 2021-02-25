Cheryl Gayhart Obit Photo.jpg

Cheryl Gayhart

Cheryl Dee Harrod Gayhart, age 60, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Services will be held 10 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021. 

Cheryl was born in Frankfort on December 12, 1960, to Bobby Dair Harrod and Martha Frances Cowherd Harrod. She was a member of Bridgeport Christian Church and worked as a secretary at First Christian Church. Cheryl was a talented singer and can be fondly remembered singing with the Jubilee Singers at Bridgeport Christian Church. In her spare time, she loved painting. Most of all, she loved her family and grandchildren. 

She is survived by her mother, Martha Frances Cowherd Harrod; children, Kylie Rose Robinson (Theodore) and Alexander Thomas Gayhart; siblings, Curtis Brooke Harrod (Cathy) and Dudley Scott Harrod (Renee) and grandchildren, Duke Robinson, Cayden Robinson, Noah Robinson, and Ramsey Kate Gayhart. She was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. 

She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Dair Harrod. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bridgeport Christian Church or First Christian Church. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription