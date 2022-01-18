Services for Cheryl Jean Mitchell, 74, will be 4 p.m. Friday at The Point Community Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Mitchell died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

