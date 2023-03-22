Cheryl Lynn Gilbert Ellis, 59, of Frankfort, passed away on March 20, 2023, after a brief but intense battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born on September 3, 1963, to Lowell Eugene and Mary Ann Gilbert in Corbin, Kentucky, which is the place she felt most at “home” her whole life. She attended Lynn Camp High School, graduating in 1981.

Service information

Mar 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mar 27
Visitation
Monday, March 27, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mar 28
Burial
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
