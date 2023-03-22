Cheryl Lynn Gilbert Ellis, 59, of Frankfort, passed away on March 20, 2023, after a brief but intense battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born on September 3, 1963, to Lowell Eugene and Mary Ann Gilbert in Corbin, Kentucky, which is the place she felt most at “home” her whole life. She attended Lynn Camp High School, graduating in 1981.
The 1981 edition of Lynn Camp’s yearbook showcases what a bright, involved student she was, featuring Cheryl on almost every page. She served as senior class treasurer, was involved in Future Homemakers of America (FHA) and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), was voted “Most Popular” by her peers, and was the 1980 Homecoming Queen.
Cheryl graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a business degree in marketing. She spent her career working for Kentucky state government in Frankfort, retiring from the Transportation Cabinet in 2016. Cheryl’s smile lit up the hallways of every office she worked for, and she was known for being friendly and offering a kind word to everyone. Many of her coworkers became lifelong friends.
Cheryl enjoyed learning new things and loved to have a “project” to work on, which was usually related to home-improvement, sewing or gardening. She was also an avid walker and you could find her walking around the neighborhood most evenings.
She had a great sense of humor and loved to watch stand-up comedy. Cheryl also loved a good mystery novel and learning about all things “unknown.” We take solace in knowing she now knows the truth behind Bigfoot, aliens and astrology.
Cheryl loved her friends and family dearly. She was extremely proud of her only child, Julia, and her grandson, Ezra. The world became darker the day she left this earth, but heaven is now that much brighter and gained the most beautiful angel.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Rose Culver and Millard and Myrtle Gilbert; her father-in-law, Philip Ellis; her cousins, Connie High and Steven Gilbert; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Gilbert; father, Lowell Eugene Gilbert; daughter, Julia Ellis Sandifer (Matt); grandson, Ezra Sandifer; brothers, Travis (Katie) and David (Wendy) Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Philda (Jeff) Simpson and Karen Penn; mother-in-law, Lena Ellis; husband, Michael Todd Ellis; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sandifer, Benjamin Gilbert, John Purdy, Jadie Tomlinson, Tim Hockensmith and Nicholas Richardson.
A public visitation will be held Monday, March 27, from 5-8 p.m. with a private family hour to be held from 4-5 p.m., at Clark Legacy in Frankfort. The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tony Herald officiating, and burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
To send flowers to the family of Cheryl Lynn Ellis, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.