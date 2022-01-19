Cheryl Tracy

Cheryl Kelley Collings Tracy, age 49, passed away on January 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 5 p.m. with Rev. Kyle McDanell officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4 p.m. until the 5 p.m. service time on Tuesday.

Cheri was born on August 17, 1972, in Fort Eustis, Virginia, to Dianne Woolums Dashnow (Jay) and the late Joe Lee Collings Jr. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael Ray Tracy; sons, Hunter Conway (Kaylee) and Jakob Tracy; daughter, Ashley Hall; brother, Joe Collings, III; and her grandchildren, Sutton Conway, Bryson Conway and Coraline Dean.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

