LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Chester L. "J.R." Kay Jr., 59, husband of Bobbie L. Kays, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Kay died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Chester Kays, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription