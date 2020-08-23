LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Chester L. "J.R." Kay Jr., 59, husband of Bobbie L. Kays, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Kay died Friday.
