Services for Chester Lacy Craycraft, 91, will be Friday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens where VFW Post #4075 will perform military honors. Dr. Jay Padgett and Philip Meade will officiate. 

Chester L. Craycraft

Chester died at his home on Tuesday. A native of Bath County, he was retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church and the Frankin Co. Cattleman’s Association. He enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting and fishing in his spare time. 

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Devers Craycraft; and parents, Charles Richard and Rosa Craycraft.

Survivors include his children, Pam True, and Richard (Stephanie) Craycraft, Frankfort; C.L. (Sonja) Craycraft II, Bagdad;  eight grandchildren, Kellie Black, Will Craycraft, Candace (Clayton) Aylmer, Cathryn (Jake) Edwards, Kevin (Melissa) True, John, Charlie and Christopher Craycraft; five great-grandchildren, Erika Black, Leigha Skaggs, Curtis Aylmer, Kristin McNees and Savannah Edwards; and special caregiver, Patti Meade.

Pallbearers will be Will, Charlie, John and Christopher Craycraft, Clayton Aylmer and Jake Edwards.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and facemasks are required for the service.

