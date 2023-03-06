Services for Chester Ray Griffieth, 82, husband of Vida Rust Griffieth, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church, Versailles. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral home. Griffieth died Friday at his home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Chester Griffieth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

