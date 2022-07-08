Chester “Tommy” Montfort, 54, passed away on July 5, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with Rev. Lowell Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time.

Mr. Montfort was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 12, 1968, to the late Raymond Thomas Montfort and Viola Newberry Montfort.

He is survived by his daughter, Sally Montfort Keith (Joshua); brother, Dallas Montfort (Melissa); sister, Carolyn Cornish (Ricky); two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dallas Montfort, Allen Sams, Billy Sams, Jason Marcum, Michael Mitchell, Brad Green, David Sanford and Willie Lynn. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Benney Dean.

Services are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

