LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Chris Wilkes, 48, husband of Carolyn Wilkes, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Sept. 18 at the funeral home. Wilkes died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Chris Wilkes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

