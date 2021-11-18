Funeral services for Christene Hoskins Napier, 86, Frankfort, will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, Hazard, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Curtis Napier Cemetery, Hazard. She died Tuesday at her home. 

Born in Busy, Kentucky, in Perry County, Christene was a teacher in the Perry County school system and attended Buckhorn Presbyterian Church in Perry County. She spent 19 years as a clerical assistant with IAPES in Frankfort.

Survivors include her husband, Burnett Napier; son, Michael (Toni) LaGrange; grandchildren, Taylor Napier (and partner Jen), LaGrange and Eva Napier, Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Edna Hoskins, John M. and Stormy Hoskins.

Visitation will be held Saturday 5-7 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Frankfort, and Sunday 5-7 p.m. at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, Hazard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

