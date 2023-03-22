Services for Christie Lee Rogers, 50, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Rogers died Monday, March 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Christie Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

