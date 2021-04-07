Christine Marie Sudduth Aubrey, 93, wife of Raymond Gordon Aubrey, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. A native of Frankfort, she was born on July 15, 1927 to the late Robert C. Jr. and Mary Jo Mattingly Sudduth. She was a member of The First Christian Church in Frankfort. As a woman of many talents, she was also very family-oriented, enjoyed traveling, and working in her garden. 

In addition to her husband of almost 74 years, she is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Danny) Jackson, Frankfort, and Kellie (Dave) Downey, Owenton; her grandchildren, Keith Gordon Jackson, Frankfort, Dustin McBride Downey, Chicago, and Jordan Aubrey Downey, Lexington; and her sisters, Barbara Jean Sellers, Frankfort, Linda (Gary) Martin, Frankfort, Brenda Church, Frankfort, and June Carol (Bobby) Courtney, Frankfort.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Etta Hieatt; and her brothers, Norton Sudduth, and Howard Daniel Sudduth.  

Services will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

