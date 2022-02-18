Christine Gabbert Morris, 48, of Lexington, passed away on February 15, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Christine was born November 5, 1973, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Preceded in death by her mother, Julia Gabbert Morris; maternal grandparents, William and Carolyn Gabbert; and paternal grandparents, Charles F. and Louise Morris.

She is survived by her father, Charles David Morris (Sherri) of Lexington, KY; two uncles, Doug (Mae-Mae) Gabbert and Mike (Brenda) Gabbert; an aunt, Leigh (Joe) Burgin; and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Frankfort Cemetery in Frankfort, KY. No visitation is planned.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, is in care of arrangements.

