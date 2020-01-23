Christine Cummins Johnson, 85, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Born in Frankfort on April 5, 1934, Christine was the daughter of the late John Taylor Cummins and Cordie Jean Hillerd Cummins.
She is survived by three sons, Larry, Ambrose and Martin McDonald; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Gosser; a son, Phillip McDonald; and her 11 siblings.
A former cook for the Holiday Inn and the Frankfort Country Club, her greatest accomplishment was being the best mother that anyone could ever have. She will be missed terribly and loved always by her family.
A service in celebration of Christine’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home, and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.