Christine Rankin May passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James Andrew May; her parents, William Rankin and Mary Burns Rankin; her brother, William Rankin Jr.; her sister-in-law, Barbara M. Hopkins; her son-in-laws, Frank delaHoussaye Agnew and James Michael Gorman.

Christine is survived by her two daughters, Barbara May Hurst and Jamie May Agnew, as well as six grandchildren, J. Johnathan Gorman, Meagan L. Hurst, Margaret C. Agnew, Frank D. Agnew Jr., Sarah K. Agnew and H. Quarles Agnew. She is also survived by many loving cousins.

