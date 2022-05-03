Services for Christine W. Cloyd, 88, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Cloyd died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Cloyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription