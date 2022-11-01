Funeral services for Christopher “CJ” Hortenbury Jr., 16, of Frankfort, will be held Friday, November 4, at 11 a.m. at North Frankfort Baptist Church. Keith Sparkes will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, November 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the church and Friday from 10-11 a.m. Christopher passed away Sunday.

Christopher “CJ” Hortenbury Jr.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donnie Hortenbury; and his great-grandparents.

